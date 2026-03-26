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Perspectives

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Dana Theus's avatar
Dana Theus
Mar 26

Yup! I’m with you. I’ve trained an AI coach I give my clients to get ready to talk to me That way we spend our precious human time 1:1 on things only humans can do. Listen between the lines. Care. Dream. Think about meaning. Think about impact for people as well as systems and bottom lines. It’s frankly leveling up not only me but my coaching practice. I’m loving it.

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Kendall Berry's avatar
Kendall Berry
Mar 26

Love this, such valuable advice. Step in to the unknown, even if you don't feel very bold, that's the only way courage grows.

My favorite quote: "I was bringing myself to the answer in a way the model couldn’t replicate." That feels like the key differentiator between human and AI.

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