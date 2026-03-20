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Irina Issakova's avatar
Irina Issakova
Mar 20

A beautiful analogy. I've been thinking about what being a product leader means in this new word. I learned what good looks like at Facebook, where we wrote sustainable 3-year strategies and planned and worked in halves. However, in this new world, strategy doesn't seem as important anymore and fast, iterative execution is now the way to go. Maybe the pendulum will swing back to a coherent strategy in a few years when this whole AI thing settles down. We just don't know yet where it's going and where it could take us to create sustained strategies.

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kayla uleah evans's avatar
kayla uleah evans
Mar 20

This is great — I do push back a bit though on the implications you’ve raised. I’m not sure they’re realistic at scale.

1) I love a good jazz analogy (my dad’s a percussionist who spent most of his career playing in church bands, which is actually this really interesting hybrid of symphony and jazz: loose structure, but also a worship leader, a congregation, and intuition/spirit you’re letting guide you).

But I think it can gloss over something structural that I’m not sure any large org has actually solved: jazz requires eye contact. Literally. You can’t improvise with someone you can’t see. You can’t make eye contact if you’re not on the same level. And you definitely can’t make eye contact with 69 other people who are all facing the conductor!

I honestly think this is less of a culture issue and more of a very very practical one… Orgs are built on rationed access… who reports to whom, who approves what, whose taste wins. We can encourage people to blur their roles and improvise, but they can only do that with people they’re making eye contact with. And some people might avoid your eye contact 😅 and it might be because they need to make eye contact with your manager.

To do jazz at scale, we have to fundamentally redesign who has access to whom and renegotiate power accordingly… And then everyone would have to be okay with that power redistribution. I genuinely can’t think of a large org that’s pulled it off… I worked on BCG’s org productivity thought leadership for about a year back in 2022. I’d see Netflix get cited a lot but that’s more like an extremely curated orchestra that fires any musicians who isn’t keeping up (and can afford to bc they perpetually have a line of people auditioning). Spotify tried the squad model and has walked most of it back I’m pretty sure.

I DO think early stage startups are doing jazz right now! I’m just not sure a a critical enough mass of people inside of a large organization could actually work in an improvisational way, even if they all were deeply passionate about profitability and nothing else, since there are many routes to profit.

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