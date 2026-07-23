Perspectives

Perspectives

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Hannah Wang's avatar
Hannah Wang
5d

It is very impressive that a 17 year old human can understand this deep life philosophy. I spent more than 40 years to navigate and still struggle. Very impressive! Thank you for sharing!

Bethany, you will definitely find more prosperous life in college! Looking forward to seeing your young generation grow stronger and healthier!

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Christina Yeh's avatar
Christina Yeh
5d

As a mom to a rising 7th grader, I've been enjoying both your writing and your mom's. Great perspectives and really helpful for a mom at an earlier stage! Best of luck at Duke 💙

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