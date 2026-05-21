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Crystal C's avatar
Crystal C
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Yes - this is a great description of why I’ve long been really open about the clubs I’m in. Starting with my first miscarriage when I started talking about it and realized the vast majority of women I knew who were moms had also had at least one miscarriage. It’s easy to feel alone and by talking about it you realize you aren’t.

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