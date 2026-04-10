Perspectives

Perspectives

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Kana Hammon's avatar
Kana Hammon
1d

This is such a powerful reframe. I’ve been in your shoes, Caroline, feeling so awkward that I notice that something could be better, and also knowing that I will be dismissed for bringing it up. Thank you for reminding all of us bossy women that it’s not us—but that we can lean on others to help our knowledge and experience go further.

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Monica Yosephine Manurung's avatar
Monica Yosephine Manurung
1d

Thanks for sharing! If the world labels it as bossy, I’d call it strength, firmness, or being strategic. Here’s to all women, whether they’re reading this or not — may we continue to be brave, know our worth, and never apologize for fixing what needs to be fixed.

Also, thank you, Deb for involving your sister and many other women in your Substack. It’s wonderful to see you creating spaces that lift other women up. 😊

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