Perspectives

Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Consor Beck's avatar
Jill Consor Beck
2d

+1 on a number of things on this list. We have so many different lengths of tongs for different things in the kitchen. I'd add a Vitamix to this list. We still have our KitchenAid mixer that we got as a wedding gift 20 years ago.

But the main workhorse in our kitchen since we are only 2 people is the Breville Toaster Oven. It is so versatile and we use ours almost daily without having to heat up the house.

Reply
Share
Crystal C's avatar
Crystal C
3d

Another local option for the fizzy water is delivery from the Seltzer Sisters! I couldn’t get Sodastream to taste as good as bottled, but the Seltzer Sisters’ water is great!

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deb Liu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture