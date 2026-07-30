Perspectives

Perspectives

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Xian's avatar
Xian
3d

This is a very interesting post, and I’ll keep an eye on it. I love how you interpreted the chart in a punchy and sharp way!

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Johannes Sundlo's avatar
Johannes Sundlo
3d

Loved the charts and happy to see Swedens data in the 10th!

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