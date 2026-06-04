Perspectives

Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy Nersesian's avatar
Lucy Nersesian
2d

I fell into the trap of feeling left behind starting last fall through most of this year...until I also took a step back and realized this is now what I want out of my life.

Remember talk of the four day work week??? Why isn't AI helping us achieve THAT instead of having agents run 24/7 and pinging us for permission every 20 minutes?!

Reply
Share
Viveka's avatar
Viveka
2d

I enjoyed the read. I was thinking about it today and I’m glad you shared it.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deb Liu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture