Perspectives

Perspectives

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Tammi's avatar
Tammi
7h

Showing up and being present in the big and small moments & knowing that it matters is so important and true. Thank you for this thoughtful post.

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Chia-Lin Simmons's avatar
Chia-Lin Simmons
9h

Love this. Too little credit is given for persistence and the discipline of showing up for moments, big and small, in a world that seems to award only big, splashy moments shared on social media. Your posts are always thought-provoking.

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