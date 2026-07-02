Perspectives

Perspectives

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Waqas Sheikh's avatar
Waqas Sheikh
3d

Definitely resonates. One of the problems I see is that we’ve turned apologies into a form of punishment, not a foundation for change. When apologies for expensive, we shouldn’t be surprised to see fewer of them.

Your dad’s story is heartbreaking to hear. I am sorry to know about both the negligence and the subsequent behavior. It takes a lot for you to adopt a more holistic perspective around the experience you went through, Deb.

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Kendall Berry's avatar
Kendall Berry
2d

Love this so much. What a better place the world would be. And we can nudge it in that direction. Thank you for sharing.

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