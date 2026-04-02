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Kate at Sorted State's avatar
Kate at Sorted State
9h

This article is so timely, because I wrote almost a twin article myself this week. I interviewed my mom about her decluttering and downsizing journey.

It's so hard to declutter emotional items, they carry more weight then a duplicate whisk. I still have my baby blanket in a memory box.

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Ruminations by Rumie's avatar
Ruminations by Rumie
3d

Resonated with me. Your tips are helpful. going through the same dilemma currently; to keep, discard, donate, or just horde it again....

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