Perspectives

Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Chang's avatar
Ed Chang
5d

"It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TCX90yALsI

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deb Liu
Tobin Trevarthen's avatar
Tobin Trevarthen
5d

Deb - this essay leans right into my wheelhouse. The emotions and the questions you address here are real and often at a loss for someone who can't reconcile what just happened, with how they got there versus where they want to go next. Ironically, I just realized the piece I published earlier this week is the name of your Substack: https://tobintrevarthen.substack.com/p/perspective?r=il4u. I believe this is why this article hit a nerve.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deb Liu
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deb Liu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture