I grew up in a place where almost no one looked like me.

People would yell at my family to “go back where you came from” while we walked down the street. I brought steamed buns (bao) to school, handmade with my mother, and my classmates questioned why I would eat something so weird. Every difference felt magnified. The food we ate was strange. The heavy accent my parents had made them stand out. The shape of our eyes was unlike that of others. No matter where I went, I felt like a walking billboard for someone who didn’t belong.

So I spent much of my childhood trying not to be seen.

Never fitting in

I tried to be smaller, quieter, and much less noticeable. I figured if nobody paid attention to me, maybe they would stop commenting on how different I was. But not a week went by without some joke, slur, or casual remark reminding me that I was the “other.” Sometimes people meant it maliciously. Other times they treated it like harmless humor. Either way, it made me want to shrink within myself and be invisible.

When I told my parents, they would usually say the same thing: ignore it. They are just ignorant. My parents understood something I didn’t yet fully appreciate. Survival often meant not making waves. When the local Southern Baptist Church didn’t accept our family as members, we left, and suddenly, we became Presbyterian which they remained until their passing. There we found a community and connection. They never let things get to them and moved on without much fuss even though I know it hurt to be rejected.

They had immigrated from Hong Kong to America for college with almost nothing. They built a life here through grit, sacrifice, and stubborn optimism. In our home, we spoke Chinese. We celebrated Chinese traditions. My parents created community wherever they could find it, helping start Chinese school, Bible study groups, and friendships with far-flung Chinese families they found. They joined the Chinese restaurant community.

They were unapologetically themselves in a place that rarely reflected them back. At the time, I didn’t understand their confidence. I couldn’t understand why they thought living in this town was their American Dream. I desperately wanted to blend in and be like everyone else.

Every few years, after saving for a long time, my parents would take us back to Hong Kong. Going from a small Southern town to one of the busiest cities in the world felt like stepping onto another planet. Six million people on an island was a shock to the system for a child who grew up in a town with fewer than 14,000 people. The skyscrapers, billboards, and unending lights felt like another world, but I didn’t fully belong there either.

My relatives told me I dressed too American. I was too tan, too tall, and too fat. The shopkeepers who saw us thought we didn’t understand them when they insulted my sister and me in Chinese because we looked like foreigners. Our Cantonese sounded old-fashioned, frozen in time from the version my parents had brought with them decades earlier. Cantonese, it turns out, evolves. My parents had unknowingly passed down a linguistic time capsule.

In South Carolina, I was too Asian. In Asia, I was too American. For a long time, I thought that tension meant something was wrong with me. Now I understand it differently.

What it means to be Asian American

Being Asian American often means living between worlds and seeking belonging where you can. We learn to translate your culture, expectations, and identity. You learn when to code-switch. You spend a lot of time lost in translation. But you also learn resilience.

I recently listened to comedian Aziz Ansari talk about growing up in a small town in South Carolina. His family, like ours, found community where they lived, even though they were really different. That resonated deeply with me because so many immigrant families built islands of belonging in places where they otherwise felt alone.

My daughter Bethany interviewed her grandmother before she passed away. During that conversation, my mother-in-law spoke about how grateful she was for America and the life she was able to build here. That stayed with me.

My parents and in-laws all came here for college and ended up spending the next sixty years in America. They were forever foreigners in the eyes of some people. Their accents never fully disappeared. Their traditions remained different. But they loved this country fiercely and devotedly.

They believed in America even when America did not always fully embrace them back. As a child, I thought strength meant blending in. Today, I think strength means something else entirely.

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What it means for the next generation

My kids don’t think that much about Asian Americans. They have all been in Chinese class since they were toddlers, but they resist speaking it unless required to. They love Asian food, but live in a place where it is abundant and accessible.

The other day, one of my kids attended an event, and afterward, she said, “That was the first time in my life I felt like I didn’t belong.” I was confused, and then I realized she had grown up in a community where 40% of her high school looks like her. Never had she felt a sense of alienation and otherness that had marked most of my childhood. And to experience that for the first time as a teen was surprising to me.

It is funny how chinamaxxing became a thing recently. I am bemused at the fact that things that were once considered weird are now sought after. Ube, lychee, and tapioca are things I grew up with, and now they have become mainstream in our culture. The bao that was once weird is now accepted. The dumplings we made at home because we lived too far from an Asian grocery store can now be bought at any supermarket. Now kids all over drink boba and eat eggball waffles.

Progress is a strange thing. It does not erase what came before. The fact that my children can grow up eating bao without shame does not undo the little girl who sat in the cafeteria wishing her lunch looked like everyone else’s. The fact that Asian food, music, books, films, and stories are now more visible does not mean belonging is automatic. It means the aperture has widened to include more ways to belong.

That is what Asian American History Month means to me now.

It is not just a celebration of culture, food, or achievement. It is a remembrance of the people who came before us, who crossed oceans, accepted indignities, and created belonging out of almost nothing. It is honoring those who embraced life in a country that did not always love them back. It is recognizing the quiet courage of parents who told us to brush it off because they were trying to survive, even as we teach our children that they do not have to disappear to belong.

When I was growing up, there was a pushback on being a “hyphenated American”. When people asked me where I was from, I would say “New York.” They would then ask, “No really, where are you from?” I would answer again, “New York.” They would ask, “What are you?” And I would say, “American,” because I refused to give in and use the hyphen.

For much of my life, I thought being Asian American meant living in the hyphen, never fully one thing or the other. Too Asian here. Too American there. Never being good enough to fit in anyplace.

Now I see that hyphen differently. It is the place where my parents’ sacrifices meet my children’s acceptance of who they are. It is where the steamed buns my classmates once mocked become the bao my kids can pick up on the way home from school without thinking twice.

I used to think belonging meant becoming smaller. My father used to proudly tell everyone, “The highest I could aspire to is to be in Congress, but my children? They can be president.” Maybe my parents had it right after all.

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