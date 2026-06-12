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Perspectives

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Vishakha Gupta's avatar
Vishakha Gupta
1d

This is such a great observation. I have been observing some of these changes for someone close to me and their troubles dating. I mainly thought the difference is in women realizing they want a partner and men still waiting for caretaking. but you are right, there is less and less room for nurturing and dating through these dating apps is just unnatural. You are so likely to dismiss something valuable so easily like a transaction. So fortunate I didn't have to go through that.

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Jolie Ni's avatar
Jolie Ni
1d

The last photo is so cute. Feels like being whisked back 30 years.

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