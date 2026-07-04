Perspectives

Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yorick's avatar
Yorick
1d

My parents sent me off to university alone with just a backpack and two suitcases. I arrived at Newark Airport (EWR) on July 4, 2011. Every year my family likes to say it was fortuitous, since it coincided with my own "independence." This year marks my fifteenth year calling this place home.

Reply
Share
Hannah Wang's avatar
Hannah Wang
1d

For me, American dream is a well mixed experience of self searching and self building. I overcame my own fear and biases towards the world. I see myself grow in all kinds of struggles. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity America had offered me to live in. This experience taught me better understanding of how humans are connected with differences.

Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us! It pulls out a lot of feelings and reflections from my own experiences. Hope you and your family are enjoying your 4th of July!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deb Liu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture