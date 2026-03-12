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Nichole Pitzen's avatar
Nichole Pitzen
Mar 12

Thank you for reminding me about this exercise Deb. It had a big impact on me when I was at the GSB, though I said I died after my partner (lots of psychology in that!). I'm curious, are there pieces you have changed or re-written over the years?

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Stanley Poe's avatar
Stanley Poe
Mar 14

This can also be accomplished with your smart phone! Simply "reverse camera" and mount your phone toward yourself. Record yourself "speaking your obituary or some bullet points of it" and such... and don't be afraid to begin over numerous times! THEN, you've already got "raw material" to create, archive and "target delivery schedule" that message via https://Picture-Yourself-Remembered.com "WHAT a Concept"!~, eh?

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