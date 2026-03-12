In my first few weeks at Stanford Graduate School of Business, one of my professors gave the class an assignment: “Write your obituary.”

We were in our mid to late-20s, in the prime of our lives. We were young people who had just made it into one of the most competitive MBA programs in the world. We were healthy, ambitious, and ready for adventure. We were at the starting line of what we assumed would be long, impressive careers.

Our stories were just beginning, yet he was asking us to write the ending.

Everyone went home and did the assignment. We wrote about the impact we hoped to have. We shared about the families we wanted to build and the kind of leaders we imagined becoming. We wrote the pre-mortem for our lives when we had just started living them.

In a later class, the professor returned with a summary. Across the obituaries written by overachievers, the themes were strikingly similar. We talked about family, meaning, and impact. We confidently asserted that we would all die first, except for one student who wrote that he would hold hands with his wife and die together. We were thoughtful, earnest, and destined to live until we were close to 100.

Fast forward fifteen years to our class reunion. Two of our classmates had passed by that event. Their obituaries were no longer hypothetical. Their stories were complete.

Letting the Future You Want Help You Determine Today

I have thought about that class often over the years. I graduated from business school more than two decades ago, and that obituary assignment is something I still revisit from time to time.

As the years passed, I would occasionally wonder whether I was making progress against those words I had written long ago. I built the family I wanted. I built a strong resume. I accumulated titles, responsibilities, and measurable success.

But at its essence, was I living the life that the 22-year-old version of me envisioned?

When you are young, life feels infinite. There is much more ahead of you than behind you. The next thing is always right around the corner. You focus on finals, landing the internship, the job offer, or graduation. You chase the next promotion, title, and milestone. Motion feels like progress.

But writing your obituary forces you to measure differently. You ask yourself, ‘What remains when the motion stops?’ That question unsettles us because so much of modern achievement is built on motion, but motion does not always result in meaning.

I studied engineering at Duke. I went to Boston Consulting Group, then Stanford. Then had a career in tech. Each step made sense and moved me forward toward some goal. For long stretches of my life, I was not asking what kind of story I was writing. I was asking what the next step should be.

Those are very different questions and will get you different answers. The story question optimizes for meaning. Your days are notes which make up the symphony, not just isolated and disconnected moments in time. When you look at things in isolation, prestige is seductive because it is measurable. Your LinkedIn looks better, and you show you are someone. But seeking meaning is quieter and hard to quantify. It doesn’t come with applause or praise.

I have written about the six years I spent having children, and how it set back my career. Regardless of whether it slowed me down or even ended my career, I would make that choice again. That part of my obituary is non-negotiable.

Each time I took a risk, I thought about my obituary, and it guided me in a new direction. It led me to pursue something that felt riskier and less certain because it aligned more closely with the impact I wanted to have. Letting go of the clearly defined path and stepping into ambiguity is hard, but through the obituary lens you gain clarity. It forces you to zoom out beyond this quarter, this promotion cycle, and this LinkedIn post. What life do you want to lead? What really matters in the dash between those two dates?

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How to Write Your Own Obituary

Writing your obituary is a powerful self-reflection tool that can surface misalignment in your life and open your eyes to possibilities you may have overlooked. Here’s a guide to get you started.

Start with a blank page. Sit with it for at least an hour. Imagine the beats of your obituary. In the highlight reel of your life, what is included? What is left out? Who matters?

Start writing bullet points. Map out your lifeline and highlight the key moments. What would you be most proud of? What are the turning points? Pretend a stranger is reading it; what would you want their takeaways about you to be?

Create your narrative. Write your story. What are the themes? What did you value? How would you be remembered? Aim for 500 to 1000 words.

Reflect on your story. Read it and set it aside. Come back a week or two later and reread it.

Decide what you want to change. If I continue living exactly the way I am today, is this obituary what I would choose? What would need to change to achieve the narrative I seek?



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I go back and speak at Duke and Stanford a few times a year. I look out at the eager young students, and I see myself from over two decades ago. I think back to when I sat down in those same seats after turning in my obituary. It seemed so easy to follow the path set before me.

But life is not just a list of job titles and promotions. You can build a life that looks extraordinary from the outside, one that others admire, one that looks good on paper and in photos, yet still feel like something is missing because you never fully chose it. Autonomy over choice and ending is the creative license of the author.

So why do we write our resumes before we even think about our obituaries?

One serves as a record of where you have been. The other reveals who you were.

In my book Take Back Your Power, I opened the final chapter talking about this exercise and how it changed my way of seeing the world. Writing your obituary forces you to reflect on your choices from the end of the story, giving you a chance to reverse-engineer the outcome you want.

Write your obituary before you write your resume.