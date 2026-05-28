Perspectives

Perspectives

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Vasu's avatar
Vasu
12h

Deb, today's perpective is so true and relatable. BRAND

And who is thinking about anything else!

Once you are off the table, you become the topic of conversatation and how to work with that is a tenuous affair!!

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Satyajeet Salgar's avatar
Satyajeet Salgar
9m

Incredibly insightful post!

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