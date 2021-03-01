Perspectives

Perspectives

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Sri Narasimhan's avatar
Sri Narasimhan
Mar 2, 2021

As a leader, the two questions that resonate with me as good meet and greet questions are -

How can I make your job easier ?

Who do I talk to to make that happen ?

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Patricia Woolcock's avatar
Patricia Woolcock
Mar 1, 2021

This is a nice summary of the early days of a new role. I would add a question to your list: "What should we stop doing?"

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