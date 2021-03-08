Perspectives

Perspectives

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Vijay Anand's avatar
Vijay Anand
Mar 13, 2021

Congratulations, Deb on your new role! I recall our fireside chat back at Intuit a couple of years ago that's been an inspiration for what I do now, leading product & engineering at Castlight Health. Thank you for setting up a weekly cadence of sharing. I wish I had this framework with me when I started back in September!

I came up with a framework after conversations with many that took on new roles. A couple of things I realized in addition to learning, aligning, communicating and executing is the importance of seeking continuous feedback and the importance of managing oneself through this. Demonstrating vulnerability early on helped make everyone comfortable to share feedback. It's also easy to get overwhelmed with ideas and get carried away with opportunities to jump in, learn and solve. I've realized the importance of setting up a sustainable pace.

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Myra Warmbear's avatar
Myra Warmbear
Mar 8, 2021

Thank you for sharing this, Deb! It's very helpful for me to learn the way of thinking when transfer to a new job. And your posts are very knowledgeable and inspiring. As a new working mom, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, those sharing are very supportive!

If there is a chance, do you mind sharing some thoughts about how to choose a team or a manager that fits ourselves, could potentially boost ourselves, and provide an opportunity to utilize our strengths the most? I think there are so many important factors and I would like to hear your thoughts about what the most crucial ones for success in a career are.

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