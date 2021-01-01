Perspectives

Hi, I am Deb Liu, former President & CEO of Ancestry and Silicon Valley tech executive (Facebook, eBay, PayPal) of two decades.

I’ve led a number of products throughout the years, including Marketplace, Facebook Payments, Platform, and Games. I founded Women in Product, a non-profit dedicated to bringing more women leaders into technology. I am also a mom to 3 kids and a pup named Wonton. I live in the Bay Area with my husband David and my family.

For the first time, I am stepping off the productivity treadmill and focusing on my health, leaning into doing nothing and exploring the spaces in between ‘now’ and “What’s next?” I’ll be sharing insights I’m learning from navigating these life transitions here on Perspectives and through my upcoming book.

Whether you’re seeking career advice or guidance on navigating your own big transitions, I hope you’ll join our Perspectives community.

Getting Started

When I started Perspectives on New Year’s Day 2021, I was not sure what to expect. At that point, I had coached nearly 1000 people 1:1 over half a dozen years. During those conversations, I heard common themes for those looking for career and personal advice. I decided to write Perspectives as a way to share the lessons I learned along that journey.

Over the years, Perspectives has grown more than I ever imagined: topping over 41,000 subscribers with 250+ published articles and 4,000,000+ views. It has fulfilled and exceeded my goal of becoming “your personal career coach in a newsletter”.

If you’re new around here, welcome! Here are some great pieces to get you started:

👍 Where to Follow Me

📖 Top 5 Most Read

⚕️Health Journey / Navigating Life’s Transitions

🤝 Top 5 Guest Posts

🏢 Guide to Onboarding to a New Job

✔️ Developing Your Career

🤓 Especially for Product Managers

🏡 Family + Motherhood

I hope that these posts are informative and useful to you on your own personal and professional journey. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts, advice, and observations with you in the coming months!

📝 Paid Subscriptions

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter. Most content is freely available for everyone, but I added a subscription option for those who want to go deeper and help support this work. All funds are directly paid to my team (of Caroline and Izzy) to make this newsletter possible.

Need to reach me - contact me at debliublog@gmail.com