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What are you carrying with you?
The Box My Father Never Opened
Apr 2
•
Deb Liu
25
2
3
March 2026
AI Can Already Do 80% of Your Job. What Are You Going to Do About It?
What an uncomfortable experiment taught me about leadership in the age of AI
Mar 26
•
Charlene Li
32
12
3
From Symphony to Jazz
Adaptability in the Time of AI Is a Skill Worth Cultivating
Mar 20
•
Deb Liu
34
11
4
Write Your Obituary Before Your Resume
How a pre-mortem of your life can change the way you live
Mar 12
•
Deb Liu
37
5
6
50 Lessons From 50 Years Lived
Takeaways from my half-century journey
Mar 5
•
Deb Liu
29
5
1
February 2026
How to Work With Anyone
A key skill to unlocking your career
Feb 20
•
Deb Liu
50
7
3
When the Ladders Disappear
AI's labor force reckoning and the quiet fallout
Feb 12
•
Deb Liu
and
Lexi Reese
33
6
3
Make Friends at Work
Why you should ditch the “I’m not here to make friends” mentality
Feb 6
•
Deb Liu
38
8
5
January 2026
10 Charts That Explain the AI Era
Concrete data to visualize an intangible phenomenon
Jan 30
•
Deb Liu
56
6
10
How to Interview Like a Pro
A practical, no-nonsense guide to articulating your value and landing the role you want
Jan 23
•
Deb Liu
102
15
4
Lessons from My Year of Yes
What I Learned When I Opened Myself Up to More
Jan 15
•
Deb Liu
28
20
2
Perspectives 2025 in Review
The most popular and poignant perspectives of 2025
Jan 8
•
Deb Liu
7
1
© 2026 Deb Liu
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